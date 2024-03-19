Investigating a deadly NY police crash: Reporter Kayla Canne on how she did it

Piecing together the factors that led to a deadly police crash is a daunting task — there are documents to obtain, difficult interviews to seek and often a lot of "no comments" from police officials.

Since last fall, Democrat & Chronicle Community Justice and Safety Reporter Kayla Canne has been investigating the heartbreaking story of Sabeeh Alalkawi, a pizza driver who was killed in Troy in early 2023 when a Troy police officer, heading to an emergency call, barreled through a city intersection at 88 mph, nearly three times the street's posted speed limit of 30 mph.

Alalkawi's car flew 200 feet from the point of impact. Surveillance cameras at a local McDonald's recorded the moments just after the crash — the crumpled vehicles, both Alalkawi's and the SUV driven by the officer, Justin Byrnes, can be seen skidding into the frame.

Alalkawi was killed almost instantly, leaving behind a wife and twin boys. Byrnes still works for the Troy Police Department.

Canne's mission was to dig into why the crash happened the way it did, how it is being investigated and what the impact has been on the family left to grieve the loss of a son, husband and father.

Sabeeh Alalkawi of Albany, N.Y. seen with his twin sons in a family photo. Alalkawi died in Feb. 2023 when Troy police Officer Justin Byrnes, responding to a 911 call, sped through the intersection and crashed into a car being driven by Alalkawi, who was working as a pizza delivery driver, one of several jobs that he held.

That involved requesting records through Freedom of Information Law requests, obtaining footage and investigation reports surrounding the crash, and interviewing key players, including the family's attorney — members of Alalkawi's family, who declined to do interviews with the USA Today Network-New York, instead provided statements through their attorney and photos. Officials from the Troy Police Department also declined to be interviewed.

Joseph O'Connor, the attorney representing the family of Sabeeh Alalkawi, points out items in a surveillance video that shows the February 2023 crash in which Alalkawi was killed when a Troy police officer sped through an intersection crashing into the car that Alalkawi was driving during his job delivering pizza.

Canne detailed the journey she took to publish this story in an interview with New York State Team Editor Sarah Taddeo, saying that she was most interested in exploring the human loss that can stem from these crashes.

"Sabeeh Alalkawi's family, their lives are completely changed from this," Canne said. "It's important to go back always to the people who are impacted, and remember that that could be us, that could be me, that could be you....That's enough reason to look into these incidents and just question them — question what else needs to be done to make sure that they don't happen."

Canne's story is part of Driving Force, an investigation into police crashes across New York. It is presented by the USA Today Network-New York and Syracuse University, with support from The Central Current.

