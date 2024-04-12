Intuit Launches Intuit for Education Aiming to Help 50M Students Become Financially Savvy by 2030

A recent survey showed that 85% of students are interested in getting ahead and learning more about financial topics in schools. To meet the demand, Intuit, the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, has launched Intuit Education, which is geared towards providing teachers and students with free financial courses.

As part of it’s commitment to impact 50 million students by 2030, Intuit has also launched Intuit Hour of Finance Challenge to challenge schools to spend one hour on financial education during Financial Literacy Month in April.

“Without personal finance knowledge, students struggle to make informed financial decisions, jeopardizing their long-term financial success after graduating,” said Dave Zasada, vice president of Education and Corporate Responsibility at Intuit. “We know that financial education works. Our survey shows that 95% of students who receive financial curriculum at school find it helpful. As an organization that has been powering prosperity globally for 40 years, Intuit recognizes our unique opportunity and set a goal to help 50 million students become more financially literate, capable, and confident by 2030.”