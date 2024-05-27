Intrepid holds annual Memorial Day ceremony

NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Monday, the Intrepid held its annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony.

They honored men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States armed forces and talked about how New York City was particularly impacted.

Four ceremonial wreaths were placed in the Hudson River to honor those we have lost.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in New York City and Washington, D.C. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here, and follow him on X and Facebook @OfficialRizk. Get in touch at jonathan.rizk@pix11.com.

