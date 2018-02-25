Intoxicating, with film star looks and a voice to match: The day I attended Billy Graham's last sermon

More than any other person in the 20th century, Billy Graham, who died this week aged 99, was the voice of America.

And what a voice! When I saw him give his last sermon in New York in his last ‘crusade’ in 2005, he was 86 and suffering from fluid on the brain, prostate cancer, a pelvic fracture and Parkinson’s disease.

Yet you wouldn’t have known it: he looked film-star terrific with his flowing mane of snow-white hair, sober dark suit and crisp, white shirt.

And then there was the voice – resonant and thick with the southern accent of his native Charlotte, North Carolina.

Graham was no sweet-talking huckster like Jim Bakker, the televangelist jailed in 1988 for embezzling money from his South Carolina Christian theme park. That evening in New York, he did have the backing of a 1,200-strong choir, belting out Amazing Grace behind him. But really, that 80,000-strong crowd in Flushing Meadow, Queens, were entranced by the voice of one man alone.

He spoke slowly but intelligently, with no showbiz schmaltz, hectoring or wild, rhetorical flourishes. In his youth, he talked much more quickly – he was nicknamed ‘God’s machine gun’ for the speed and volume of his delivery. By 2005, he had slowed down, to great effect, and cut out the Bible-thumping of his younger days.

In three sermons over that weekend in 2005, he preached to 200,000 people – a drop in the ocean compared to the 210 million he’d addressed around the world, including huge audiences in Britain, in his lifetime.

Graham was a master of the dramatic pause. The crowd, made up of all races and ages, went wild when he took to the stage. He waited – and waited – before hitting the peroration of his sermon: “We’re all sinners, every one of us, and radical change is needed for all of us to be accepted by God. I’m asking you tonight to be born into God’s family. God will fill the void in your heart, searching for peace and meaning. Let the Lord Jesus come into your heart.”

The sermon was a mixture of scripture and serious Christian thought, combined with elegiac, jokey memories of the beginning of his career, 66 years earlier.

“I gave my first sermon in North Florida in 1939,” he said, adopting a lighter tone, “There was an old, pot-bellied stove in the middle of the room. I had four sermon outlines in my pocket. I preached all four in 10 minutes. It was an anti-climax. I hope tonight isn’t an anti-climax.”

“No,” the crowd roared.

It was an intensely moving experience.

I had arrived an agnostic – albeit one christened and confirmed in the Church of England. And I left an agnostic, too. When Graham invited forward the congregation – as he always did in his sermons – to accept Jesus as their saviour, I didn’t feel the urge to join them. But I did admire the uncynical, optimistic faith of both the congregation and Graham himself.

Graham was a brilliant salesman; he had, after all, started life as the most successful door-to-door salesman in the Carolinas in the 1930s

That optimism was the optimism of America, combined with its continuing open embrace of Christianity. This week, President Trump opened up his White House discussion with relatives of the victims of the Florida school shooting with a long prayer from a pastor. Theresa May is a committed Christian, but you can’t imagine a filmed Downing Street seminar beginning the same way.

If you head inwards from the east and west coasts of America – as I did as the Telegraph’s New York correspondent between 2005-06 – you find tens of millions of Americans who share Graham’s outspoken Christianity, which seems alien to British Christians, who tend to keep their faith to themselves.

In a deeply devout country – which is still 74 per cent Christian – Billy Graham was the elder statesman of American preachers; by far the most famous and by far the most respected. And by far the most electorally useful. It was said that Graham’s support of a presidential candidate garnered them 16 million votes.