Intoxicated Westchester woman arrested for biting Long Island cop

A Westchester County woman has been arrested on a charge of assault after allegedly biting a cop on Long Island, authorities said Saturday.

The incident occurred in the early hours in Westbury, a village in the Town of North Hempstead, roughly 18 miles east of Manhattan.

Nassau County Police said officers had responded to a home on Old Country Road around 2 a.m. after receiving a report of disturbance.

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered 59-year-old Kathleen Walsh, who appeared to be “extremely intoxicated,” police said, according to News12 Long Island.

Authorities requested an ambulance for Walsh before attempting to put her onto a stretcher. During that process, Walsh allegedly bit one of the officers on the elbow.

Walsh and the officer were transported to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. No other injuries were reported, according to the Nassau County’s Daily Voice.

Walsh, who reportedly lives in Cortlandt Manor, approximately 60 miles northwest of Westbury, was charged with second-degree assault.

She was scheduled to be arraigned later on Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.