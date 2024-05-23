Intoxicated man charged with teaching minor how to drive

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have charged a man in Cumberland County for being intoxicated while teaching his 14-year-old family member how to drive.

According to Carlisle Borough Police, they were dispatched to North College Street and B Street on Sunday, May 19 around 8:12 p.m. for a report of a reckless driver. The caller reported seeing a white pickup truck driving around the roundabout and leaving the roadway into a ditch.

The caller then says that the vehicle backed up and drove north up over the sidewalk, striking several cones and traveling on the sidewalk. When police arrived on the scene, they located the truck stopped at the stop sign on North College Street at G Street.

Police say that the vehicle’s driver was identified as a 14-year-old male, and the front seat passenger was identified as Jonathan Storms.

Storms, who was intoxicated and had an odor of alcohol, told police that he was teaching a family member how to drive.

A ride to pick Storms up arrived on the scene and police advised Storms to leave his vehicle parked and to get it in the morning once he was sober. About 10 minutes after leaving, Storms returned to the scene and attempted to get in his vehicle.

Police once again told Storms to call a ride or walk home.

Storms then walked half a block down the road before walking into the middle of the street and dancing in the roadway. This led police to place Storms under arrest for public drunkenness.

Storms was then transported to Cumberland County Prison.

Storms has been charged with 1 count of Endangering The Welfare of Children, 1 count of Corruption of Minors, 1 count of Public Drunkenness, and 1 count of Permitting an Unlicensed Driver.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled at MDJ Birbeck’s Office.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

