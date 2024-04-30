Intoxicated Idaho man injured by bison after kicking, harassing herd in Yellowstone

An Idaho man was arrested after getting too close to a bison in Yellowstone National Park — but park officials say the bison got to him before law enforcement did.

Clarence Yoder, 40, of Idaho Falls, approached a bison, coming within 25 yards of the animal on the afternoon of April 21, according to a Yellowstone news release.

Park rangers began looking for Yoder after receiving reports that a man “harassed a herd of bison and kicked a bison in the leg,” the release said. Park officials said the incident happened on the West Entrance Road near the park’s Seven Mile Bridge.

Rangers located and stopped the suspect’s vehicle in West Yellowstone, Montana, according to the release.

The park said law enforcement arrested Yoder on charges of being under the influence of alcohol to a degree that may endanger oneself, disorderly conduct as to create or maintain a hazardous condition, approaching wildlife and disturbing wildlife.

McKenna Bass, 37, of Idaho Falls, was driving the vehicle Yoder was in and was charged with driving under the influence, interference for failure to yield to emergency light activation and disturbing wildlife, the release said

Yellowstone said rangers took Yoder to a local medical facility where he was evaluated and treated for minor injuries he sustained during the bison encounter. They then booked him in the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Montana.

Yoder and Bass pleaded not guilty in court on April 22, court records show. Both were released on a $3,500 bond.

Yellowstone said law enforcement is still investigating the incident.

Yellowstone National Park’s website warns that bison are “unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.” NPS / Jacob W. Frank/Yellowstone National Park

The park warned the public on social media not to get too close to wild animals.

“It’s your responsibility to respect safety regulations and view wildlife from a safe distance,” a post on Yellowstone’s Facebook page stated. “Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached.”

While this is the first reported Yellowstone bison attack in 2024, it marks the fifth time a visitor has been injured by bison in the park since 2022.

The most recent injury caused by a Yellowstone bison took place on July 17 when a 47-year-old Phoenix woman was charged at and gored by one while walking away from a pair of bison, according to Yellowstone’s website. Emergency responders transported her to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for treatment.

The Yellowstone website warns that park visitors should always give animals space. Officials advise people to stay more than 25 yards away from bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards from bears and wolves.