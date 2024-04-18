‘Intimidated’ juror excused from Trump’s hush money trial

The former president in Manhattan Criminal Court - BRENDAN MCDERMID/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

An intimidated juror in Donald Trump’s criminal trial was excused on Thursday as prosecutors accused the former president of breaking a gag order in the case seven times.

One of seven jurors selected this week was discharged from the trial after raising concerns about aspects of her identity being made public.

She told the court that her family, friends and colleagues had made contact with her after deducing she was a juror through press accounts of the trial.

“I don’t believe at this point that I can be fair and unbiased, and let the outside influences not affect my decision-making in the courtroom,” she said.

The presiding judge, Juan Merchan, said the juror had felt intimidated by disclosures - such as her occupation and the neighbourhood where she lived - as he directed the press to refrain from reporting on prospective jurors’ employment history as the selection process continues.

“We just lost what probably would have been a very good juror,” he said.

Six jurors remain, a third of the total of jurors and alternates required for the trial to proceed, putting the case on a much faster timetable than many had expected.

Mr Trump's attorney, Emil Bove, returns to the courtroom after a break - Mary Altaffer/AP

Opening statements could take place on Monday if the full jury is seated this week.

However, the status of a second juror is in limbo on Thursday after he failed to report to court to address concerns that some of his declarations may not have been accurate.

Prosecutors found an article from the 1990s about a man with the same name as the juror being arrested for tearing down political advertisements.

The developments have highlighted the extraordinary pressures in Mr Trump’s hush money case, the first criminal trial ever of a former US president.

Judge Merchan has also imposed a gag order on Mr Trump after he criticised witnesses, court officials and their relatives.

On Thursday prosecutor Christopher Conroy accused the 77-year-old of violating the gag order with recent posts about their star witness - Mr Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen.

Mr Conroy also highlighted a social media post to Mr Trump’s account on Wednesday which suggested liberal activists had been lying to the judge in a covert attempt to secure spots as jurors.

He asked the judge to hold Mr Trump in contempt and fine him for seven posts which he said violated the gag order.

Prosecutors have already sought a $3,000 fine for three other posts on Mr Trump’s Truth Social platform.

Defence lawyer Emil Bove said Cohen “has been attacking President Trump in public statements”, and that Mr Trump was simply replying.

The judge will consider the matter in a hearing next week.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying records to cover up hush money paid to Stormy Daniels, a porn star alleging an affair, shortly before the 2016 election.

He has always denied the affair.