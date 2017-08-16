Intimacy Every Day for a Year?

The following material contains mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.

A new challenge has couples being intimate every day – for a year! Is this a recipe for closeness, or a ticket to exhaustion?

Brittany and her husband are two who’ve taken the plunge. “I have to ask you, before we get into the details, how and why did you decide we’re going to do 365 straight?” ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork wants to know.

Brittany says it was part of her journey into body acceptance after her children were born. “I conquered a bathing suit, I found jeans I loved, but being completely naked was still a hang-up for me,” she says. She hoped that, like a child having to try a new food 10 times before learning to like it, she could grow to love her naked body as well. Her husband was on board with the plan as well.

“We aren’t robots!” Brittany laughs. They would skip a day if one of them was traveling or didn’t feel well. “But we’d try to sort of connect in other ways. Intimacy isn’t always ‘sex’ sex!”

“Kudos to your husband!” Dr. Stork adds. Urologist Dr. Aaron Spitz that after that year, he personally would never have wanted to be intimate again! More seriously, he adds, “There is something to that.” Experiments have asked couples to go for it every day for a month, or for a week. “Couples do report that after that they are sort of invigorated – not just about the sex, but about the emotional intimacy.”

And Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon notes that sex offers a lot of health benefits. “It beats a one-a-day vitamin!”