Interstate closures start this week near the Peoria airport. Here's what to know

The center pier of the northbound lanes of the Airport Road overpass at Interstate 474, currently under reconstruction, sits on naturally-formed base of underground rock.

Portions of Interstate 474 will be closed starting Tuesday night as part of efforts by the Illinois Department of Transportation to replace an overpass near General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport.

IDOT said that beginning Tuesday at 10 p.m., the eastbound lanes at the Airport Road overpass will be closed until 5:30 a.m., with that process repeating Wednesday into Thursday. On Thursday night at 10 p.m., the westbound lanes will be closed at 5:30 p.m., with similar actions being conducted Friday into Saturday morning.

On both nights, the ramp from Airport Road to I-474 will close at 9 p.m., with the exit ramp leading onto Airport Road remaining open for the intervening hour.

The closures are necessary to install a series of steel beams on the overpass as part of a $9.4 million project to remove and replace the bridge, which was installed in 1978 and is beginning to feel the strain from years of wear and tear.

Work began in March, with construction this year focusing on the southbound portion of the overpass. The northbound lanes will be replaced in 2025, with completion expected in October of that year.

IDOT said that drivers should expect delays as they travel and recommend that people seek alternative routes if possible. They are also asked to pay attention to road conditions, obey speed limits and stay alert for road workers and their equipment.

