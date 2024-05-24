Interstate Circle at Eight Mile Creek Bridge in Escambia County temporarily closed

Interstate Circle will be temporarily closed at the bridge over Eight Mile Creek starting the week of Sunday, May 26, as crews begin bridge replacement construction activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

During the closure, drivers will detour to Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road. Signage will be in place to direct drivers around the work zone. The detour will be in place through mid-2025 when the project is anticipated for completion.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three at nwflroads.com.

