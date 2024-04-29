Interstate 95 traffic resumes in both directions near Palm Bay after smoke causes closure

One northbound lane and two southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Palm Bay have reopened after a shutdown in both directions caused by smoke from a brush fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene at 12:25 p.m. The three lanes were reopened as of 1:30 p.m., FHP reported.

A brush fire broke out along Interstate 95 near Palm Bay Monday afternoon.

The fire, near mile marker 170 north of Valkaria Road, caused traffic backups in both directions, FHP reported.

Palm Bay fire officials battled brush fires in Palm Bay over the weekend, one of which shut down a portion of a major Brevard road for several hours Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brush fire smoke causes brief shutdown of I-95 near Palm Bay