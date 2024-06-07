Interstate 95 southbound lanes blocked in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie are closed Friday morning following a vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP was dispatched at 7:07 a.m. to the incident, which happened in the area of Crosstown Parkway. The FHP reported there were injuries.

The FHP reports responding to multiple crashes on I-95 in the same general area.

No other information was immediately available.

Deadly drug problem: Treasure Coast residents, agencies struggle with fentanyl, opioids

Bicycle rider hurt in Port St. Lucie: 14-year-old bicycle rider injured after traffic crash in Tradition

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Crash shuts down Interstate 95 southbound in Port St. Lucie