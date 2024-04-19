Interstate 90 detour scheduled April 19-22 for Oakland Avenue bridge demolition in Austin

Apr. 18—Motorists traveling on Interstate 90 near the Oakland Avenue bridge will be detoured up the exit and down the entrance ramps starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday through 5 a.m. on Monday as bridge demolition occurs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

During the bridge replacement, motorists traveling on Highway 105/Oakland Avenue near I-90 in Austin will encounter a detour beginning Saturday.

* Motorists traveling west on Oakland Ave. should use the on-ramp to I-90 eastbound, then take Exit 177 to Highway 218, take a left over the bridge and use the on-ramp to I-90 westbound. Next, motorists should use Exit 175 to go west on Oakland Avenue/Mower County Road 46.

* Motorists traveling east on Oakland Avenue should use the on-ramp to I-90 westbound, then take Exit 166 to Freeborn County Road 46, take a left and use the on-ramp to I-90 eastbound. Next, motorists should use Exit 175 to go east on Oakland Avenue.