Interstate 840 East closed in Williamson County due to damage caused by CSX crew

Damage to overpass on I-840E by MM 28 due to work by a CSX crew

A portion of Interstate 840 East in Thompson’s Station is closed due to damage that occurred when a CSX crew was working on the nearby railroad.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a mini excavator was working just west of Columbia Pike underneath the overpass at mile marker 28 when it hit a concrete beam. The incident left several concrete support beams damaged and THP, along with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, closed the interstate.

"They will be closed for at least the next several hours due to damage of a bridge at the Sedberry overpass and Columbia Pike," the Williamson County Sheriff's Office wrote on X, the site formally known as Twitter.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨I-840E is closed at MM 28 in Williamson Co. after it was damaged while a CSX crew was working on the railroad underneath. A diversion is in place at Exit 23. We have a bridge inspection crew on scene to determine the extent of the damage. pic.twitter.com/Gd7SitS70g — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) April 16, 2024

TDOT said the eastbound lanes on I-840 will remain closed until its engineers can inspect the damage and make a decision about whether to reopen it to travel.

A detour has been set up at Exit 23 for State Route 246 and Carters Creek Pike.

