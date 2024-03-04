Interstate 84 lanes closed outside Boise after nearly 100 traffic accidents in our area

Officials closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 between Mountain Home and Boise “due to multiple collisions,” the Idaho Transportation Department announced on social media at 10:16 a.m. Monday.

The department said traffic is “being diverted off I-84 at Exit 95.”

No estimated time for reopening has been provided.

The Idaho Transportation Department did not respond to the Idaho Statesman’s phone calls and emails requesting additional information on the closure.

“ISP troopers & dispatchers continue working reported crashes on I-84 between Caldwell and Mountain Home,” Aaron Snell, Idaho State Police spokesperson, told the Statesman in an email. “Westbound I-84 is closed at milepost 90 due to multiple crashes at numerous locations. Multiple agencies are assisting. Use EXTREME caution if traveling!”

Snell confirmed that snow and weather conditions were the cause of most collisions after 2.1 inches of snow fell on the Boise area.

The snowfall led to a slippery Monday morning commute for some Treasure Valley drivers. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported 81 crashes and 13 slide-offs between midnight and 9:30 a.m. The snow and ice should melt later in the day as the sun continues to rise, according to the National Weather Service.

“Roads are slick now, but snow will melt off as the sun comes up this morning,” the National Weather Service in Boise posted on social media. “Take your time and stay safe.”

Snow falls as vehicles drive on Overland Road in January.