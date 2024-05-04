Interstate 84 held up due to tractor trailer crash

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A tractor trailer crash in Lackawanna County has Interstate 84 down to one lane on Saturday afternoon according to Lackawanna County Center for Public Safety.

Officials say that just after 12:00 P.M. a call came in for a tractor trailer into the woods at mile marker 3 on I-84 going eastbound.

The driver of the tractor trailer is being treated for minor injuries according to officials.

Pennsylvania State Police and Roaring Brook Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, and 28/22 News will have more information when it becomes available.

