Interstate 80 exit ramp to close for 4 months starting in March

The Interstate 80 ramp to Van Meter will be closed for several months starting this spring.

Exit 113 eastbound will close at 8 p.m. March 18 and remain closed until about July 1, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Crews will be doing grading and pavement work.

Travelers can follow a marked detour by traveling eastbound on I-80 to the next exit at Dallas County Road R-22 (exit 117) and then travel west on I-80 to exit at Dallas County Road R-16 (exit 113).

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Interstate 80 exit 113 to Van Meter to close for 4 months