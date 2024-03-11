Interstate 80 exit ramp to close for 4 months starting in March

José Mendiola, Des Moines Register

The Interstate 80 ramp to Van Meter will be closed for several months starting this spring.

Exit 113 eastbound will close at 8 p.m. March 18 and remain closed until about July 1, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Crews will be doing grading and pavement work.

Travelers can follow a marked detour by traveling eastbound on I-80 to the next exit at Dallas County Road R-22 (exit 117) and then travel west on I-80 to exit at Dallas County Road R-16 (exit 113).

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register.

