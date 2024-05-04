Interstate 80 closes after multiple spinouts on snowy roads

(FOX40.COM) — Interstate 80 in the Lake Tahoe area is closed because of multiple vehicle spinouts on the snowy freeway, according to the California Department of Transportation.

A spinout is a sliding movement of a vehicle that cannot be controlled. Spinouts can cause the vehicle to move uncontrollably from side to side or go around in circles. They often lead to vehicles crashing off the road.

As of 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Caltrans reported that traffic is being redirected eastbound at Baxter and westbound at Truckee. Officials did not specify how many vehicles have spun off the road or when I-80 will be reopened.

Photos of the accidents show several cars sliding off the interstate into the snow or other vehicles.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

