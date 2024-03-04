Interstate 80 begins to re-open after Tahoe blizzard. Here’s the latest on chain controls

As blizzard conditions begin to clear in the Tahoe region, travel on Interstate 80 has resumed — with limitations, the California Department of Transportation said.

“Eastbound and westbound I-80 is open for passenger vehicles only,” Jeremy Linder, a spokesman with Caltrans District 3, said.

However, tire chains will be required to travel.

“There is chain control in place, so drivers must pack chains and be prepared,” he said.

#TrafficAlert WB and EB I-80 has reopened to passenger vehicles only with chain control in place. Semi trucks expected to be released around Noon. Please take caution as some areas remain narrow due to snow and a lot of moving equipment. pic.twitter.com/8aewGAVjMm — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 4, 2024

According to Caltrans’ website, chains are “required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires.”

While traveling along I-80, Linder said drivers should be aware of difficult driving conditions due to slick roads and machinery.

“We do still have some narrow spots on the highway, so drivers will need to keep slow and steady to maneuver through those areas,” he said.

“We also have a lot of moving equipment on the roads, so drivers must do their part so that crews can continue working to make the highway completely passable again.”

Linder said travel along I-80 is expected to re-open later this afternoon for big rigs and semi-trucks.

“Blizzard conditions have definitely subsided, so that is one of the reasons why crews felt it was safe enough to re-open the highway,” he said.