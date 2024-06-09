Interstate 71 road rage incident near Carrollton kills driver after gunfire exchange

A road rage incident in Carroll County left a man dead after he was shot near an Interstate 71 exit between Louisville and Cincinnati.

Daniel Shouse was shot by an unidentified driver on Saturday evening, according to Kentucky State Police.

Around 7:05 p.m., a state police dispatcher received a call from Carroll County dispatch requesting assistance for a road rage incident on I-71.

The preliminary investigation indicates two vehicles got off exit 43 in Carroll County. One of the drivers involved in the incident was speaking with dispatch at that time and advised the other driver was brandishing a firearm, according to a KSP news release

After they exited the interstate, the vehicles were traveling on KY 389 before gunfire was exchanged, killing Shouse.

State troopers and other emergency responders arrived on the scene where Shouse was pronounced dead by the Carroll County coroner.

This is an ongoing investigation.