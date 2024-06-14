Interstate 70 westbound in downtown Columbus to close this weekend for paving
In a weekend already packed with traffic woes, a new wrinkle has emerged.
Interstate 70 westbound between Interstate 71 and Route 315 will close starting Friday at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday for pavement repairs, according to ODOT.
The detour for the closure is I-71 northbound to Interstate 670 westbound to SR-315 southbound to I-70 westbound.
Four of I-70's ramps will also close during the same time period. They are:
The 2nd Street ramp to I-70 westbound(closes at 9 p.m. Friday)
Detour:Front Street to Rich Street to SR-315 southbound to I-70 westbound.
The 3rd Street ramp to I-70 westbound (closes at 9 p.m. Friday)
Detour:Rich Street to SR-315 southbound to I-70 westbound.
The I-71 southbound ramp to I-71 southbound/I-70 westbound ramp
Detour:I-670 westbound to SR-315 southbound to I-70 westbound.
The I-70 westbound/I-71 southbound ramp to I-71 southbound
Detour:I-71 northbound to I-670 westbound to SR-315 southbound to I-71 southbound.
This weekend's closure are part of ODOT's Downtown Ramp Up project, a $1.4 billion endeavor to reconstruct and revamp the interstates around downtown Columbus. The project started in 2010 and likely will not be completed until the 2030s.
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Interstate 70 westbound in downtown Columbus to close this weekend