Interstate 70 westbound in downtown Columbus to close this weekend for paving

In a weekend already packed with traffic woes, a new wrinkle has emerged.

Interstate 70 westbound between Interstate 71 and Route 315 will close starting Friday at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday for pavement repairs, according to ODOT.

The detour for the closure is I-71 northbound to Interstate 670 westbound to SR-315 southbound to I-70 westbound.

Four of I-70's ramps will also close during the same time period. They are:

The 2nd Street ramp to I-70 westbound(closes at 9 p.m. Friday) Detour:Front Street to Rich Street to SR-315 southbound to I-70 westbound.

The 3rd Street ramp to I-70 westbound (closes at 9 p.m. Friday) Detour:Rich Street to SR-315 southbound to I-70 westbound.

The I-71 southbound ramp to I-71 southbound/I-70 westbound ramp Detour:I-670 westbound to SR-315 southbound to I-70 westbound.

The I-70 westbound/I-71 southbound ramp to I-71 southbound Detour:I-71 northbound to I-670 westbound to SR-315 southbound to I-71 southbound.



This weekend's closure are part of ODOT's Downtown Ramp Up project, a $1.4 billion endeavor to reconstruct and revamp the interstates around downtown Columbus. The project started in 2010 and likely will not be completed until the 2030s.

