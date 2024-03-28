Interstate 5 southbound shut down for emergency bridge joint repair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 shut down around 4:45 p.m. Thursday for emergency work after a bridge joint failed and needs repair, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

How El Nino to ‘ENSO Neutral’ may impact Portland area’s April weather

The failed joint attaches two sections of the freeway together over Greeley Avenue, officials told KOIN 6 News — ODOT says bridge joints hold together sections of highways that cross over creeks, culverts, roads and other underpasses.

A view of what Portland traffic crews are working to repair in the SB lanes of I-5 at MP 303. (ODOT)

Traffic is being diverted onto southbound Interstate 405, the Fremont Bridge, ODOT said.

The I-5 lanes will remain closed until the emergency work is completed, which may last until midnight, according to ODOT.

“This is a regular wear and tear issue with no expected structural damage. Bridge joint problems will cause an area to bounce, which causes concrete to crack. Some concrete dropped onto the ground below, essentially creating a hole in the deck,” said Don Hamilton from ODOT. “This happens often and must be repaired immediately, as it is unsafe for people to drive over what is essentially a large pothole. Crews will form up the concrete from underneath, chip out old concrete, pull out the old joint and then repave it. It takes 3-4 hours for concrete to cure.”

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.