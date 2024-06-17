Update: Interstate 5 southbound moving again after Skagit County crash blocked traffic

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 South near Bow Hill Road in Skagit County around 10 a.m. partially blocked the right lane, backing up traffic for four hours.

The vehicle was pulling a trailer and rolled in the crash, which led to a lengthy cleanup time, Washington State Patrol Officer Kelsey Harding told The Bellingham Herald.

Traffic was backed up 5 miles to Lake Samish Road.

The crash was initially reported as involving multiple vehicles, but the other vehicles were later reported as witnesses to the crash, according to Harding.

The vehicle was moving at unsafe speeds for the road conditions, which was the cause of the collision, Harding said. No injuries have been reported.