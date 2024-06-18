Interstate 5 northbound closed due to truck fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate 5 northbound is closed early Tuesday due to a truck fire, authorities said.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, a truck carrying propane tanks was fully on fire on Interstate 5 Northbound at Going Street.

Due to the risk, officials shut down traffic in both directions, however southbound traffic has since reopened.

Interstate 5 was closed after a truck caught fire early on June 18 (PF&R)

Currently, authorities said they are diverting traffic off the freeway while they work to fight the flames, but they said to expect delays throughout the morning.

