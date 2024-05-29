Interstate 41 reopens after early morning semitractor-trailer crash, fire

A semi-tractor trailer caught fire early Wednesday morning after colliding with a concrete barrier and then sliding across Interstate-41.

GRAND CHUTE - All lanes of Interstate 41 are now open after its northbound lanes near State 15 closed for several hours Wednesday after an early morning crash resulted in a semitractor-trailer erupting in flames.

According to an initial investigation by Grand Chute police, the semitractor-trailer was traveling northbound at approximately 5:30 a.m. when it hit a concrete barrier. Its trailer axels detached and hit another semitractor-trailer also traveling northbound.

The vehicle that collided with the barrier slid along the interstate, with the resulting sparks setting its cargo, and eventually the vehicle itself, on fire, according to a press release from the department.

With the help of a good Samaritan, the driver of the semitractor-trailer escaped before the vehicle caught fire, and no injuries associated with the crash were reported, the press release said.

Grand Chute police and fire departments, the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, and other law enforcement agencies and fire departments responded to the crash.

More than nine hours later, at approximately 2:50 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced all lanes of traffic were reopened.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Interstate 41 reopens after early morning Grand Chute semi crash, fire