Interstate 41 ramp in Fox Crossing to fully close for the summer

FOX CROSSING - The Interstate 41 on-ramp from Winchester Road in Fox Crossing will be fully closed starting 6 a.m. Monday, May 6.

Winchester Road's on-ramp will be closed until mid-September as construction crews replace the northbound bridge deck to the interstate, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Because of this work, Green Bay Road under the ramp will be closed from just north of Ehlers Road to American Drive during this same timeframe.

Northbound I-41 will also be reduced full-time from three to two lanes around Green Bay Road for the duration of the project.

This construction is part of WisDOT's I-41 rehabilitation project which aims to provide pavement and structure maintenance to a 9-mile stretch of the interstate between Breezewood Lane and Wisconsin Avenue.

The $16.25 million project will run until November as crews replace the pavement, bridge approaches, median inlets, guardrails and the northbound bridge deck over Green Bay Road.

This project is separate from the I-41 expansion project between Grand Chute and De Pere.

