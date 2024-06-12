Interstate 41 off-ramp to College Avenue to close for the rest of the month

GRAND CHUTE — Interstate 41's northbound off-ramp to College Avenue/State 125 will close starting Thursday at 8 p.m., until 6 a.m. July 2.

Drivers will detour by taking I-41 to U.S. 10 to Outagamie County CB to College Avenue.

I-41 northbound, between Breezewood Lane in Neenah and State 15/Northland Avenue in Grand Chute, will also be reduced to two lanes.

The closures are due to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s I-41 rehabilitation project, which aims to reduce congestions and update the roadways and bridges along a 9-mile stretch of the interstate between Neenah and Grand Chute.

This is separate from the I-41 expansion project taking place between Grand Chute and De Pere.

The overall project is scheduled to run through November.

For more information, visit the department's website, 511wi.gov.

Contact Abra Richardson at arichardson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Interstate 41 ramp to College Avenue in Grand Chute to close