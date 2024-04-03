Interstate 41 closures will resume Thursday after snow storm stalled construction

All construction along Interstate 41 in Winnebago and Outagamie County is on pause after the Fox Valley got hit with eight inches of heavy snow Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation cancelled construction and road closures scheduled for Wednesday but crews with be back to work on Thursday. This includes work on the I-41 expansion project and the rehabilitation project.

Multiple road closures are planned for Thursday once the snow is clear. Here's where and when drivers can expect closures along I-41.

Capitol Drive closed to replace overpass

What: Capitol Drive between Capitol Court and Northridge Lane closed April 1 and will remain closed until late summer while construction crews replace the overpass.

Impact: Because of the project, Rifle Range Road and Capitol Court will be closed to through traffic at the intersection of Capitol Drive.

April 4, 5: I-41 between Wisconsin Avenue and Richmond Street to close overnight

What: All lanes of I-41 between Wisconsin Avenue and Richmond Street will close Thursday and Friday night for the Capitol Drive bridge removal.

When: The interstate will be closed from 11:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday night and from 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday night.

Impact: Coming up to the full closure, northbound and south bound lanes between Prospect Avenue and Ballard Road will have reduced lanes during the closure.

Because of this, the following ramps will be closed overnight:

Northbound entrance ramp from Wisconsin Avenue will close between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Northbound entrance ramp from Northland Avenue, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Northbound exit ramp to Northland Avenue, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Southbound exit ramp to Northland Avenue, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Northbound exit ramp to Richmond Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Southbound entrance ramp from Richmond Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

April 4: Northbound Winneconne Avenue interchanges to close

What: The I-41 northbound interchange over Winneconne Avenue in Neenah will close between the on and off ramps. All northbound lanes will be closed and re-routed to those ramps.

When: The northbound lanes will be closed Thursday night from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Detour: To get around the closed lanes, drivers can exit at the Winneconne Avenue exit and re-enter the interstate at the Winneconne Avenue entrance.

April 4: Southbound College Avenue ramps to close

What: The southbound on and off ramps from I-41 to College Avenue will close over Thursday night.

When: The southbound off ramp to College Avenue will close from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.; the southbound on ramp to College will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

April 5: Northbound Winchester Road off ramp to close

What: The northbound off ramp from I-41 to Winchester Road in Fox Crossing.

When: The northbound off ramp to Winchester Road will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

April 5: Southbound Prospect Avenue ramps to close

What: The southboud on and off ramps at Prospect Avenue will close over Friday night.

When: Both ramps will be closed from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

April 6: Northbound Winchester Road interchange to close

What: The I-41 northbound interchange over Winchester Road in Neenah will close between the on and off ramps.

When: All northbound lanes throughout the interchange will be closed Saturday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sophia Voight covers local government and politics in the Fox Valley for The Post-Crescent. She can be reached with feedback and story tips at svoight@postcrescent.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Interstate 41 construction on pause after April snowstorm