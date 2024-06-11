Interstate 41 to close overnight twice next week as part of Rose Hill Road overpass replacement

As work continues on projects to expand and rehabilitate Interstate 41, drivers can expect more delays, detours and slow-downs this week and next in the Fox Valley region.

I-41 northbound, between Northland Avenue and the overpass for North Lynndale Drive, will see lane closures from June 10 to 21 as work continues on the I-41 expansion project. This week, crews will form and pour footings and columns for the new Capitol Drive overpass, according to a construction update from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A larger portion of the interstate will also see overnight closures on June 18 and 19, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., as a result of work relating to replacing the Rose Hill Road overpass.

Northbound traffic will be detoured from I-41 at State 441 to Outagamie County OO/Northland Avenue to State 55 on June 18. Southbound traffic will be detoured from I-41 at 55 to OO to 441 on June 19. This is also part of the construction for the expansion project.

Further south, in Winnebago County, lane reduction will continue in both directions across Lake Butte des Morts, and southbound entrance ramp from U.S. 45 is closed and detoured until September. Drivers will be detoured to follow 45 and State 21 to I-41.

The department is working to remove and replace structure approaches for northbound and southbound I-41 bridges over the main channel of Lake Butte des Morts, replace and relocate a section of cable barrier on the west side of I-41 near the U.S. 45 interchange and replace existing safety and weight enforcement facilities near the northern shore of Lake Butte des Morts.

For more information about long-term and short-term closures, visit the department's website, wisconsindot.gov.

