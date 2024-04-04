Interstate 40 traffic has plagued Knox County. TDOT will announce a plan to address it

Knox County is home to the busiest stretch of highway in the state of Tennessee. A plan to address traffic woes is coming.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will announce a plan to address traffic along the 18 miles of Interstate 40 and I-75 that stretch between the Loudon County interchange and Knox County's I-640 interchange.

Neither TDOT nor county officials shared specific details of the plan, being announced at 11 a.m. April 5, or the size of the investment.

Local leaders have pushed for more than a year to study the possibility of a bypass that would ease traffic on the interstate, but the idea has been scrapped before. There are simpler possibilities, too, like adding additional lanes or "choice" lanes.

East Tennessee got $750 million to address infrastructure as part of Gov. Bill Lee's $3 billion transportation plan passed in 2023.

What is traffic like on Interstate 40 in Knoxville?

Along the entire 531 miles of I-40 and I-81 across Tennessee from Bristol to Memphis, traffic peaks in Knox County.

Our stretch of interstate sees more than 200,000 cars a day on average, according to a TDOT corridor study from 2020.

The biggest bottleneck in our neck of the woods spans from I-40 east of Watt Road to the I-40/I-275 interchange.

TDOT considered ways to improve the flow of traffic in a technical report from 2022. The department examined several options, including adding a new lane in each direction between the I-40/75 interchange and Lovell Road, which would cost $68.4 million.

The slowest section of the stretch is near Papermill Drive, where vehicles travel at just 36 mph, according to a TDOT report on Knoxville congestion from 2022.

The average speed along the whole corridor during peak congestion is 58 mph in the morning and 52 mph in the evening. A 2.1-mile-long bottleneck near the Lovell Road exit lasted an average of 43 minutes in 2019, the study said.

The study said the estimated cost for interstate improvements, which included adding a lane in each direction as well as an auxiliary lane in each direction from Exit 373 to Exit 374, was $79 million.

On the flip side, long-haul truckers say Knoxville traffic isn't that bad.

Why Knox County has pushed for a bypass in the past

Last year, Knox County lawmakers passed a resolution asking the state to look into creating a bypass to connect I-640 and I-75. It's a project estimated to cost billions of dollars.

It's not the first time the idea has been floated.

Plans for a bypass (dubbed the “Orange Route”) were axed in 2010 during its environmental study phase. Experts said it wouldn’t divert enough traffic to justify its $1 billion price tag.

The route would have connected I-75 in Anderson County near East Wolf Valley Road at the north end to the I-75/I-40 split in Loudon County at the south end.

There's also the idea of "choice lanes," an additional lane with less traffic that drivers would have to pay to use. Think the TSA PreCheck of highways.

Why is Knox County traffic so bad?

"We are blessed and cursed with having three interstate systems within our 20 miles," Jeff Welch, Knoxville-Knox County Planning executive director, told Knox News in 2023. "As a result, we have a significant amount of truck traffic...it just really bogs down."

Unlike other metro areas, there aren't a lot of other roads in Knoxville drivers can use to travel east and west to avoid the commercial traffic.

"(Kingston Pike) may be four lanes or five lanes, but you have signals every 600, 900 feet," Welch said. "And that just that doesn't provide a safety valve."

Daniel Dassow is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com.

Silas Sloan is the growth and development reporter. Email silas.sloan@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter @silasloan., Instagram@knox.growth.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: TDOT will announce I-40 I-75 traffic plan near Knox County