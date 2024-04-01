Interstate 40 near Winslow reopens after early morning winter weather closure

Interstate 40 is open after heavy snowfall in the northern portion of the state shut down parts of the freeway on Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Around 6 a.m., the I-40 eastbound at US 93 and I-40 westbound at Winslow were closed due to adverse weather and winter weather incidents, ADOT said in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to an ADOT spokesperson and AZ511, a web page where drivers can check travel and road conditions, both sections of the I-40 are back open for travelers.

Northern Arizona may still see rain and snow throughout Monday, mainly in areas south of the I-40 corridor, according to the National Weather Service. Stronger storms could produce brief heavy rain or snow as well as hail.

Conditions are expected to clear up Tuesday, but rain and snow chances will return on Friday and Saturday.

For more information on updated weather, follow the National Weather Service for updates and AZ511 for road conditions.

Abigail Celaya is a breaking news reporter for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at abigail.celaya@gannett.com. Follow her on Instagram @acelayajournalism.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: I-40 in northern AZ reopens after early morning winter weather closure