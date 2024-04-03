Interstate 40 crash northeast of Sedona leaves 3 dead, including 4-month-old, boy

A highway northeast of Sedona reopened after a Wednesday morning crash left three dead, including a baby and a boy, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The pickup truck crash happened at 7:35 a.m. at milepost 257 eastbound on Interstate 40 in Winslow, northeast of Sedona near Little Colorado River, leading to its closing, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The victims included a 4-month-old, a boy between 12 and 14 and a man, according to Graves.

The truck carried eight passengers, including a woman who was driving, Graves said. The driver overcorrected and swerved into the first lane and may have oversteered left, causing the truck to roll multiple times and eject three people, Graves detailed.

The pickup's surviving five people were taken to a hospital, Graves added, but did not say more about their condition.

Graves noted that impairment was not ruled out as a factor on the part of the driver, who was herself injured.

The highway reopened at 8:41 a.m., DPS spokesman Bart Graves said.

