Interstate 35 near Ankeny to close completely next week. Find out when:

Those planning on traveling on Interstate 35 between Elkhart and Huxley should expect closures next week.

Interstate 35 will be closed from Northeast 126th Avenue to Iowa 210 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. March 11 to March 13, Iowa Department of Transportation officials said in a news release. That's the exits for Elkhart and Huxley.

Crews are working to remove the 142nd Avenue bridge over I-35.

Drivers can follow a marked detour route around the work zone using Northeast 36th Street, U.S. Highway 69, and Iowa 210.

The southbound I-35 rest area near Elkhart will be closed from March 11 to March 14 for the construction.

Visit 511ia.org for current detour route information or other road closures.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

