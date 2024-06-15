Interstate 17 northbound lanes closed by motor home fire

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Cordes Lake were closed Friday afternoon due to a motor home fire containing exploding ammunition, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Those in the vehicle safely exited near the right shoulder of the northbound lanes but the fire spread to nearby brush and started a wildfire, burning three acres, according to DPS spokesperson Bart Graves.

At 3:53 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation announced a closure on northbound I-17 just south of Cordes Lake, about an hour and a half north of metro Phoenix.

There was no estimated time for the freeway to reopen, ADOT posted on X.

No injuries were reported, DPS said as they turned northbound traffic southbound.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Interstate 17 northbound near Cordes Lake closed by vehicle fire