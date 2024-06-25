Intersection at McGilchrist and 22nd street in Salem set to reopen

Salem received $13 million in federal funding in 2022 to improve McGilchrist Street SE in Salem.

The intersection at McGilchrist and 22nd Street is set to reopen July 1, marking a major milestone in the multi-million dollar infrastructure project.

City officials said the updated intersection will provide better connections along 22nd Street from Mission Street SE to Madrona Street SE but warned the project is not yet finished.

A new closure on McGilchrist Street SE between 19th Street SE and 22nd Street SE will take effect on July 1 until the fall. Businesses in the area will remain open and can be accessed by 19th Street or 22nd Street.

The one-mile stretch of the street just west of the Salem Airport has long been a problem area.

New closures are coming to McGilchrist on July 1.

The street is not wide enough to accommodate the influx of daily traffic.

Without sidewalks and barely any shoulder, pedestrians and cyclists dangerously navigate the busy street. Inadequate drainage and creek crossings also frequently flood the roadway.

In 2022, the city received $13 million in federal funding to improve McGilchrist.

The project is also partially funded by the voter-approved 2022 Safety and Livability Bond to enhance traffic flow, improve stormwater infrastructure, and increase pedestrian safety throughout the important corridor.

The July closure is necessary to replace the culvert for the east fork of Pringle Creek. The culvert is being replaced to mitigate flooding issues in the area during heavy rains.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-910-6616 or follow on X at @wmwoodworth

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Intersection at McGilchrist, 22nd streets in Salem to reopen