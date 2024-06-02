Interpreters help non-English speaking families at Rogers High School

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers community is learning how to overcome both physical barriers and language barriers in the wake of the tornados that swept through parts of Northwest Arkansas last week.

On May 28, Rogers High School became a community support hub, aiding nearly 3,000 people affected by severe weather in NWA. The school, now an overnight shelter, provides childcare, showers and essential items like toiletries and water.

Rogers High School also provides interpreters and signs to help people who speak languages other than English, superintendent Rogers Schools Dr. Jeff Perry said.

The city of Rogers’ population is about 32.6% Hispanic or Latino and about 0.9% Pacific Islander, according to the 2022 U.S. Census. Rogers is also adjacent to Springdale, a city with the largest population of Marshallese in the continental United States.

“It seems to have worked pretty smoothly as we’re going through the process,” Perry said.

Rebeca Martinez, an eighth grader, is spending her time in the Rogers High School Gymnasium, helping people impacted by the violent storms. Martinez is bilingual, allowing her to communicate with the English and Spanish speaking community in Rogers.

“Sometimes I even hand out dog food and cat food for the dogs and cats,” Martinez said. “And sometimes I also serve out the food and drinks and all that too.”

When they sent out a call for supplies, they also sent out a call for interpreters, Perry said.

“We’ve placed those individuals out front at the Welcome Center and then also at the beginning of the line to kind of let folks know… what to expect and this is what you can have,” Perry said.

There is a Marshallese interpreter that volunteers can call when needed according to Erica Ayala, volunteer and executive secretary for the assistant superintendent through k-12 with the Roger’s School District.

And even though interpreters don’t always speak the language needed, they still find ways to help them. Martinez will point to what they want and need, she said.

“If they said ‘no’, then they’d shake their heads ‘no’,” Martinez said.

There are signs in English and Spanish posted on the walls and doors inside the school, and members of the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese are working with the district to translate those signs into their language.

“When we walked in on Tuesday, there was nothing in Marshallese,” Stephanie Takamaru, project manager of the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, said. “I know that they need the interpreting services.”

The Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese continues to partner with the district to provide assistance and they are also trying to deploy churches to help serve and direct incoming marshals, according to Takamuru.

Because the shelter provides so many services to a large number of residents, the work never stops.

“I’ve got folks that have worked eight-hour days,” Perry said. “And they’ve got their own problems at home. Their houses are in a mess… They’ve not had power, but yet they’ve showed up here every day to serve those who were in worse shape than them.”

As the city begins to recover from the tornado damage, the shelter is transitioning from “immediate disaster” response to “recovery mode,” Perry said.

Rogers High School is open for anyone in need. The Donation/Distribution center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until June 7 and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The shelter is currently looking for donations of the following items:

Basic hygiene items – toothpaste, towels, washcloths, shampoo, toothbrushes

Cleaning supplies – brooms, gloves, rags, window cleaner

Food – preferably non-perishable

