The internet's honeymoon with Justin Trudeau comes to an end after he praises Fidel Castro

    It appears the internet's honeymoon phase with Justin Trudeau is officially over.

    While it once appeared as though the adored Canadian Prime Minister could do no wrong in the judgmental eyes of the internet, his statement on the passing of 90-year-old Fidel Castro changed all of that.

    After hearing news that the former Cuban leader died on Friday, Trudeau released a statement on Saturday morning praising Castro as a "remarkable" leader.

    In wake of the unexpected words of kindness, shocked Trudeau fans are left struggling to come to terms with the fact that their love affair with the Prime Minister could be over.

    Trudeau's full statement is as follows:

    After seeing Trudeau sincerely describe Castro with such positive embellishments, people began sharing their confusion on Twitter. 

    Some were downright embarrassed by the statement...

    And others even deemed his statement worse than Donald Trump's...

     

    The internet was rooting for you, Justin.

