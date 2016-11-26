The internet's honeymoon with Justin Trudeau comes to an end after he praises Fidel Castro

It appears the internet's honeymoon phase with Justin Trudeau is officially over.

While it once appeared as though the adored Canadian Prime Minister could do no wrong in the judgmental eyes of the internet, his statement on the passing of 90-year-old Fidel Castro changed all of that.

After hearing news that the former Cuban leader died on Friday, Trudeau released a statement on Saturday morning praising Castro as a "remarkable" leader.

In wake of the unexpected words of kindness, shocked Trudeau fans are left struggling to come to terms with the fact that their love affair with the Prime Minister could be over.

Trudeau's full statement is as follows:

After seeing Trudeau sincerely describe Castro with such positive embellishments, people began sharing their confusion on Twitter.

Trudeau had a chance to stand for freedom and human dignity today and instead stood with a brutal dictator. https://t.co/TflJeaG3vp #castro — Kellie Leitch (@KellieLeitch) November 26, 2016

No @JustinTrudeau, Castro was not a 'legendary revolutionary', he impoverished millions while he lived in luxury — Lisa Raitt (@lraitt) November 26, 2016

Disgraceful statement from Justin Trudeau re Castro. No, Justin, Fidel didn't "serve" Cuban people. He made them serve him. For 60 years. https://t.co/E413zutMwS — Bret Stephens (@StephensWSJ) November 26, 2016

I don't think Justin Trudeau is talking about the same Fidel Castro we all are. https://t.co/AHYvcUTsah — Ellie Holmes (@ellierosetx) November 26, 2016

Some were downright embarrassed by the statement...

What is wrong with Justin Trudeau? This is embarrassing for Canada. https://t.co/MMACBuOAQm — Eli Lake (@EliLake) November 26, 2016

After reading Cdn PM Justin Trudeau's Love Letter to Fidel Castro I can say I've never been ashamed to be Canadian...expect now. #cdnpoli — Joe Kool (@Kool_Camel) November 26, 2016

ATTEN WORLD: Please don't judge us based on what our dumbass PM @JustinTrudeau stated in his press release Re: #FidelCastro #Canada #cdnpoli — Kevin Kyle (@rezboi39) November 26, 2016

@JustinTrudeau you don't speak for me as a Canadian about Fidel Castro. He was a murderous dictator that should've been dead long ago. https://t.co/W7VDfQJIyO — Alan Perkins (@aperkins_) November 26, 2016

Justin Trudeau's statement about Castro loving his own people and being a larger than life leader... pic.twitter.com/NCpSygPyTj — Mohamed Cherri (@MoMoCherri) November 26, 2016

me @ justin trudeau's response to fidel castro's death: pic.twitter.com/RkJBYIM7Qd — diane alston (@dianelyssa) November 26, 2016

And others even deemed his statement worse than Donald Trump's...

Trump's statement on Castro is better than Justin Trudeau's statement tbh. https://t.co/Xgum8RyNp5 — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 26, 2016

The internet was rooting for you, Justin.

** hears Justin Trudeau called Cuban dictator Fidel Castro a "legendary revolutionary" ** pic.twitter.com/1VJjYD2QNY — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) November 26, 2016

