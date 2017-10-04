The Internet Is United Against Holding National Taco Day on a Wednesday

It’s National Taco Day, a “holiday” that would, under other circumstances, be cause for celebration and heaps of free tacos. But this year, National Taco Day fell on a Wednesday, not #TacoTuesday, the unofficial weekly holiday dedicated to the Mexican dish.
Scheduling the national day to celebrate tacos on a Wednesday has confused taco enthusiasts, who came online to ask how such a grave mistake could have happened:
It's always been #TacoTuesday way to fumble the ball America #NationalTacoDay— c.j.roth (@cjroth1) October 4, 2017
What kind of world do we live in where national taco day isn't on taco Tuesday— Chops (@theycallmechops) October 4, 2017
I can't support a #nationaltacoday that is not honored on the holiest of days for #tacos— LMAO (@Imphilivorybrah) October 4, 2017
LONG LIVE #tacotuesday
How is #NationalTacoDay not on #TacoTuesday that is blasphemous! pic.twitter.com/OeW0eNeYIY— Da'Llama King (@mallamallama) October 4, 2017
The fact that national taco day falls on a Wednesday and not a Tuesday is a disgrace in and of itself— Brock Rezabek (@Brez51) October 4, 2017
Others managed to find the silver lining in being able to honor tacos more than once:
What happens when #NationalTacoDay follows #TacoTuesday pic.twitter.com/7DwYoSPCkq— Nolene Dougan (@NoleneDougan) October 4, 2017
This week we have Taco Tuesday on Tuesday and National Taco Day on Wednesday.— - dana pica - (@dtpica) October 2, 2017
I feel like I hit the lottery. Tacos ?????days in a row! ????
Check out where you can get the best taco deals on Oct. 4 here.
665