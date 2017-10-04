    The Internet Is United Against Holding National Taco Day on a Wednesday

    Mahita Gajanan
    It’s National Taco Day, a “holiday” that would, under other circumstances, be cause for celebration and heaps of free tacos. But this year, National Taco Day fell on a Wednesday, not #TacoTuesday, the unofficial weekly holiday dedicated to the Mexican dish.

    Scheduling the national day to celebrate tacos on a Wednesday has confused taco enthusiasts, who came online to ask how such a grave mistake could have happened:

    Others managed to find the silver lining in being able to honor tacos more than once:

