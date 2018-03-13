The Internet Thinks Taylor Swift's Video Is Loaded With Hidden References to Joe Alwyn

As soon as Taylor Swift released the video for “Delicate” her fans started watching the video very closely. Swift has been very quiet about her out-of-the-spotlight relationship with Joe Alwyn, however, old habits die hard, and after years of documenting her relationships in her songs, fans think she may have included a nod—or even several nods—to Alwyn in her new video. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point them out sharing their theories online and hoping that Swift will confirm them.

For starters, did Swift spell out Alwyn’s first name, Y-M-C-A style? Some fans are convinced of it:

That’s not the only secret shout-out to Swift’s hiking buddy that fans are seeing in the video, either. They think the fact that Swift dances in front of a store called “Joe’s Deli” is not a mere coincidence, but a concerted effort to say a subtle hello to her friend.

When your just sipping your tea during the #delicatemusicvideo #premiere and Taylor does a split on a car in front of Joe’s Deli and this happens.... #taylorswiftdelicate ! pic.twitter.com/oxpyVL2UgV — Halez (@mshaleymiller) March 13, 2018

Lmao in Taylor Swift's new music video "Delicate" at 3:27 it says; "Joe's Deli" - we all know what that hint is for. — RedHeadLohan (@RedHeadLohan) March 12, 2018

One fan thinks Alwyn handed Swift a magical note in the video:

While others are convinced Alwyn is a face in the crowd at a bar:

“but you can make me a drink” IS THAT REALLY JOE BEHIND THE BAR IN THE #DelicateMusicVideo I have been watching this over and over again! This music video is a masterpiece????????????? @taylorswift13 @josalw pic.twitter.com/OqZubjHZ3i — “ALLISONNN!!!”???? (@swiftiemeester) March 13, 2018