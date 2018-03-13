The Internet Thinks Taylor Swift's Video Is Loaded With Hidden References to Joe Alwyn

As soon as Taylor Swift released the video for “Delicate” her fans started watching the video very closely. Swift has been very quiet about her out-of-the-spotlight relationship with Joe Alwyn, however, old habits die hard, and after years of documenting her relationships in her songs, fans think she may have included a nod—or even several nods—to Alwyn in her new video. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point them out sharing their theories online and hoping that Swift will confirm them.
For starters, did Swift spell out Alwyn’s first name, Y-M-C-A style? Some fans are convinced of it:
SHE SPELLED JOE'S NAME AAAGSHSIEB #TaylorSwiftDelicate #DelicateMusicVideo *photo isn't mine* pic.twitter.com/sugHeAPz9R— Dionne Cabe (@itsdionnecabe) March 13, 2018
She spelled Joe while dancing! SHOOK!!! @TSOfficialMerch @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #TaylorSwiftDelicate #DelicateMusicVideo #Delicate1Hour #TaylorMustLikeMeForMe pic.twitter.com/LrbhPqo8PL— Georgie???? (@georgielovestay) March 13, 2018
That’s not the only secret shout-out to Swift’s hiking buddy that fans are seeing in the video, either. They think the fact that Swift dances in front of a store called “Joe’s Deli” is not a mere coincidence, but a concerted effort to say a subtle hello to her friend.
@taylornation13 can we just talk about this signage for one moment??? JOE’S DELI? ???? #taylorswiftdelicate pic.twitter.com/d8z0X1YcLX— Mer (@longlonglive13) March 12, 2018
I want to go to Joe’s Deli, which is shown on the #TaylorSwiftDelicate music video. @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/P0P8bw7iim— Sandra (@taylorhugsheal) March 12, 2018
When your just sipping your tea during the #delicatemusicvideo #premiere and Taylor does a split on a car in front of Joe’s Deli and this happens.... #taylorswiftdelicate ! pic.twitter.com/oxpyVL2UgV— Halez (@mshaleymiller) March 13, 2018
joe's deli lmao i see you @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 @JosephKahn #DelicateMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/olq9whgp65— × (@adelicatetrash) March 12, 2018
JOE IS IN THE VIDEO ???????? I see what you did there @taylorswift13 ? #DelicateMusicVideo @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/NuUgxtIMah— Sabrina (@crystalskies___) March 12, 2018
Lmao in Taylor Swift's new music video "Delicate" at 3:27 it says; "Joe's Deli" - we all know what that hint is for.— RedHeadLohan (@RedHeadLohan) March 12, 2018
One fan thinks Alwyn handed Swift a magical note in the video:
A Theory: Joe handing her the note. #DelicateMusicVideo . @taylorswift13 @taylornation13, confirm? pic.twitter.com/iPNkSma2MO— Jon (@Track9__) March 13, 2018
While others are convinced Alwyn is a face in the crowd at a bar:
Is it joe? Isn't it? @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/tx5IHcatSr— dream big (@castlesofbricks) March 12, 2018
“but you can make me a drink” IS THAT REALLY JOE BEHIND THE BAR IN THE #DelicateMusicVideo I have been watching this over and over again! This music video is a masterpiece????????????? @taylorswift13 @josalw pic.twitter.com/OqZubjHZ3i— “ALLISONNN!!!”???? (@swiftiemeester) March 13, 2018
So I have this theory that the guy in the back of the bar in the end scene of the #DelicateMusicVideo is Joe Alwyn and Taylor’s reaction to seeing him is what gives her hope pic.twitter.com/2WC7t2BRAM— ????? (@Faith_Ha13) March 12, 2018