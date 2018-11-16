The Internet Silences Guy Who Commented on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Clothing With Very Fun Memes

A tweet about a congresswoman-elect’s clothing is getting mercilessly mocked on the internet.

On Thursday, Washington Examiner politics and media writer Eddie Scarry tweeted a snapshot of newly elected Democratic Rep. of New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, near Capitol Hill on Thursday.

“Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggle,” read the tweet that has since been deleted.

Whatever his intentions were with the remark, it appeared to some that he was weighing in on Ocasio-Cortez’ recent comments about not being able to afford to rent for an apartment in Washington, D.C. until her job officially begins in the new year.

The incoming congresswoman’s finances became a topic of discussion after she discussed them with The New York Times.

1. @FoxNews, why can’t any of your anchors say my name correctly? It’s been 5 months.



2. It is bizarre to see 1%-salaried anchors laugh at the US housing crisis.



3. Never purchased pricey clothes + always told my story. But repeating lies until they are believed is your thing. https://t.co/Py5aXFi3Z4







— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 9, 2018

There are many little ways in which our electoral system isn’t even designed (nor prepared) for working-class people to lead.



This is one of them (don’t worry btw - we’re working it out!)

?? https://t.co/PEQ5ccSDSO





— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 8, 2018

As might be expected, Scarry’s comment was met with plenty of criticism online, as people endeavored to shut him down, getting him ratio’d.

Among the many things wrong with this tweet — like calling an elected official a "girl," for example — I find myself most fascinated by the idea that you can determine the worth of a very basic set of clothing and use that to judge someone's wealth. https://t.co/CbU3IWS3uj — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) November 15, 2018

Yes where is her bandana on a stick containing all of her belongings?!?!?!?!!!!!!! https://t.co/PHVOaIbzro — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 15, 2018

Addressing the backlash, Scarry later tweeted that he only meant to say that she looked “well put together,” but it was misinterpreted.

ATTN! I posted a tweet earlier suggesting the incoming congresswoman looked well put together -- ELEGANT even -- despite suggestions she’s struggled. The tweet was taken as something else, so I’ve deleted it! — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) November 16, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez also responded, saying “If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh & take a picture of my backside. Dark hates light – that’s why you tune it out.”

If I walked into Congress wearing a sack, they would laugh & take a picture of my backside.



If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh & take a picture of my backside.



Dark hates light - that’s why you tune it out.



Shine bright & keep it pushing.? https://t.co/mRq5wn0v9A











— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 15, 2018

The original observation was recast in the form of light memes as people used his comment to caption some hilarious wintry getups. You better believe that noted wearers of coats beloved by the internet like Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller, Seinfeld’s George Costanza, and Lenny Kravitz made an appearance.

Here are some of the lighter takes.

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/yn7G4rgxeD — aída chávez (@aidachavez) November 15, 2018

I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/XHJSYYETt6 — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) November 15, 2018

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/A6XWdKxYpX — Schooley (@Rschooley) November 15, 2018

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/reJoj1XBbU — Kate Knibbs ???? (@KateKnibbs) November 15, 2018

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/CZVffM8iAZ — Jessica Hopper (@jesshopp) November 15, 2018