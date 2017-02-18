The internet is not happy with Trump's 'Southern White House'

Donald Trump has already referred to his club, Mar-a-Lago, as the "Winter White House," leading many to believe that his weekend trips to Florida would become a regular occurrence. In a tweet on Saturday, he called the club the "Southern White House" — and now people are even more convinced.

On Twitter, critics are pointing out the already high cost of Trump's travels, particularly considering he frequently criticized President Obama for traveling. There's also the fact that dues at Mar-a-Lago just doubled to a cool $200,000 per year, making increased traffic at the resort profitable for Trump's business operation.

And that's all separate from the security concerns.

Will be having many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House. Big 5:00 P.M. speech in Melbourne, Florida. A lot to talk about! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2017

And — as a little cherry on top — here's what happens when you Google "Southern White House." (At the time of writing, the Wikipedia article was the first item unrelated to Trump's tweet to pop up.)

This is what comes up when you Google "The Southern White House". pic.twitter.com/qsYDFMSdPC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 18, 2017

Yes, perhaps it's best to stick to a simple "Mar-a-Lago" from now on.

@realDonaldTrump One of the BEST things to come out of this presidency is the ABUNDANCE of WHITE HOUSES! — Christoph Rehage (@crehage) February 18, 2017

Hope Hicks describing Mar-A-Lago as "The Southern White House" makes the hairs on the back of my confederacy stand up. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 18, 2017

3 straight weekend trips to "The Southern White House". That's like getting a new job and immediately requesting time off. — Cooper J (@nomopain2318) February 18, 2017

1. The "Southern White House' is not a thing.



2. The 'Winter White House' is not a thing.



3. Mar-a-Lago is a private Trump business. pic.twitter.com/iGiYZmR65h







— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) February 18, 2017

He is calling it the Southern White house so you don't notice how many weekends he takes off. — Mary B. Mtv (@jimandmary96) February 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump The Southern White House? You mean that tacky resort where you conduct national security briefings in public dining rooms? — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) February 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump The Southern White House does not exist. — Jen Mellon (@JenMellon) February 18, 2017

There is only one White House.



Stop saying "winter White House."



There is only one White House.







— Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) February 18, 2017