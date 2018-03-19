The Internet Is Inconsolable Over the Death of Keyboard Cat

Fans of Keyboard Cat are mourning the feline YouTube sensation in the wake of his March 8 death. After 9-year-old Bento’s owner, Charlie Schmidt, confirmed his passing in a tribute video on Friday, cat lovers everywhere flocked to Twitter to grieve the loss of the Internet icon.

Bento was adopted by Schmidt in 2009 after 1984 footage of his previous cat, Fatso—a.k.a. the original Keyboard Cat—went viral in 2007. He then became a YouTube star in his own right with a string of videos and commercials that featured him pawing a small electronic piano.

“R.I.P. Bento the keyboard cat,” wrote Twitter user @AlphaOmegaSin in remembrance of Bento. “You’ll always and forever be one of my favorite old internet memes.”

Others shared more specific memories of their favorite Keyboard Cat moment. “Play Haley Off, Keyboard Cat is still to this day the funniest youtube clip I’ve ever seen,” tweeted @DragonflyJonez. “RIP to a legend.”

R.I.P. Bento the keyboard cat, you'll always and forever be one of my favorite old internet memes pic.twitter.com/2TPr2L4nw6 — AlphaOmegaSin ???? (@AlphaOmegaSin) March 18, 2018

Play Haley Off, Keyboard Cat is still to this day the funniest youtube clip I've ever seen. RIP to a legend. — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) March 19, 2018

See some of the reactions below.

just found out keyboard cat died, please respect my need for privacy in this trying time — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 18, 2018

KEYBOARD CAT DIED DONT SPEAK TO ME FOR THE NEXT 5 DAYS — natsom (@NatSom3) March 19, 2018

RIP keyboard cat. He's rocking that keyboard in heaven now pic.twitter.com/3rJapb8dmL — ????????? ??????? (@SassyHotSauce) March 18, 2018

nobody look at me for the rest of the day https://t.co/0Yw5tX8Z2u — scary spice (@999999999lives) March 18, 2018

RIP Keyboard Cat. First Dr. Hawking now you. All my heroes are gone. — SpaceRag (@realspacerag) March 19, 2018

RIP Bento, the #KeyboardCat. You played the synth right into our hearts. ???? ?? pic.twitter.com/MmECyjicJi — Nebraska Humane Cats (@NHSCats) March 19, 2018

i don’t want to live in a world where keyboard cat is dead — nick (@3hunnathot) March 19, 2018