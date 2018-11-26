The Internet Was Happy to Help Reunite These Long-Lost Childhood BFFs

Leave it to Twitter to not only reunite a pair of apparent long-lost childhood best friends after being separated for over a decade, but to do so in just five hours.

Over the weekend, Twitter user @briannacry put out a call for the Internet to help her find a friend that she made while on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. The post, which included an adorable picture of the pair together, was captioned: “We were basically bestfriends for that night so I need y’all to help me find my bestfriend cause I miss her and I need to see how she’s doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited.”

Hours (and many retweets and likes) later, Twitter user @heii_tree posted a photo of herself holding a picture of her family on the cruise that night along with the message: “Heard you were looking for me~”.

As might be expected, the two women (and the collective Internet) were overjoyed at actually having found each other.

Heard you were looking for me~ pic.twitter.com/Dz4z1wapRv — heii (@heii_tree) November 24, 2018

YALL I FOUND HER WTF!! TWITTER IS LITERALLY AMAZING — Bri ???? (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

Many online were hopeful that this Internet reunion would culminate in a real-life one soon, which @heii_tree addressed.

To everyone who’s saying @briannacry and I should meet up: I’m going to community college on financial aid ???????????? I’m not going anywhere anytime soon pic.twitter.com/PJaqZqHZvP — heii (@heii_tree) November 25, 2018

To my knowledge, neither @briannacry or I have set up/been contacted about a gofundme. Please be careful about links everyone, and keep your muns close to your huns uwu pic.twitter.com/bRXItgPJDU — heii (@heii_tree) November 25, 2018

But for now, the two seem to be able to correspond with each other just fine.