Internet service down in parts of North Kitsap due to cut line

A Comcast line was cut Friday morning by suspected vandals, the company said, causing a widespread internet outage in North Kitsap.

Xfinity and Comcast business customers in parts of North Kitsap, including the ferry terminals on Bainbridge Island and in Kingston, are without internet services Friday due to a single transmission line being cut, the company said.

Service is anticipated to be restored by 3 p.m., according to a post made by Comcast around 8:45 a.m.

The service interruptions began this morning when the wire was cut, Comcast Public Relations Manager Jack Follman said, suspected to have been done by vandals looking to steal copper wiring.

Washington State Ferries reported that both terminals experienced a network interruption Friday morning that affected ticket sales.

The company did not have an estimate on how many customers were affected, but said the outages were reported in Poulsbo, Kingston, Hansville, Indianola, Suquamish, Bainbridge Island and parts of Silverdale.

