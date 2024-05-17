An internet discount program is ending. Can you still get cheaper internet in Fayetteville?

A federal program that provided monthly discounts on internet service and devices for qualifying households ended last month when a bill to provide temporary relief of $7 billion until the end of 2024 failed to be brought to a vote in Congress, marking the program's end due to a lack of funding.

Internet service providers notified recipients of the Affordable Connectivity Program that their internet bills would soon increase, according to the program's website.

The program was administered by Universal Service Administrative Co. with oversight from the Federal Communications Commission and provided up to a $30 discount for eligible households for internet service and up to a $75 discount if a household was on qualifying tribal lands. The program also provided a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet or desktop computer.

Qualifying households included those earning 200% or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, households with at least one member using SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, Pell Grant, or other qualifying Federal Programs, as well as households residing on qualifying Tribal lands and participating in Tribal assistance programs, or households where at least one person received a federal Lifeline benefit, according to the ACP website.

Before Congress voted against extending funding, the White House had announced that the program was serving 23 million U.S. households. Nearly half of the recipients were military families, 25% were African American and 25% were Latinos, the release said. In North Carolina, the Affordable Connectivity Program has provided savings on internet bills for 901,394 households, representing one-fifth of all households in the state, the White House release said.

Other options for cheaper internet in Fayetteville

While the Affordable Connectivity Program is no longer in place, eligible households may qualify for Lifeline, another Federal Communications Commission program, which offers up to $9.25 off the cost of phone, internet or bundled services and up to $34.25 if the household is on qualifying Tribal lands, according to the program website.

Two internet providers in Fayetteville, Spectrum and Metronet, are offering discounts to households previously on the program.

Spectrum, under the Charter umbrella, is offering a free Spectrum unlimited mobile line — valued at $29.99/month — for one year, according to Spectrum spokesperson Scott Pryzwansky in an email Tuesday.

Metronet is offering 100M for $29.95/month, Bill Gilliam, Metronet regional vice president, said in an email Tuesday.

Reporter Lizmary Evans covers growth and development for The Fayetteville Observer. You can reach her at LEvans@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: What affordable internet options are in Fayetteville, NC?