Internet crimes detectives arrest Ohio 2nd-grade teacher on child sex-related charges

Detectives arrested a 61-year-old second-grade teacher at a school in Cincinnati on Wednesday on charges accusing him of trading images depicting child pornography.

Amit Netanel was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on four felon counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations Section arrested Netanel at Rockwern Academy, a K-6 school in Sycamore Twp.

The sheriff’s office opened an investigation into Netanel’s activities after receiving information about a person trading images depicting child pornography via the Kik messenger app. The investigation yielded a search warrant, which was served on Netanel’s residence.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section at (513) 946-8338.

RECI, among other duties, is the Greater Cincinnati Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.




