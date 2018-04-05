The Internet Can't Stop Cracking Jokes About Donald Trump's Hair Blowing in the Wind

An unfortunately-timed photo for President Donald Trump became the latest fodder for jokes on Twitter.

While boarding Air Force One en route from Maryland to West Virginia to discuss tax reform on Thursday, Trump found his windblown hair snapped by photographers and captured on video.

Trump, who famously let late-night host Jimmy Fallon tousle his hair and has long faced jokes about it, may not have been amused, but the photo led Twitter users to crack jokes.

Anyone else see one angry bird attacking another bird peacefully resting in Trump’s hair today? pic.twitter.com/ZUTkvMjKYv — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) April 5, 2018

Donald Trump is sensitive about losing his hair, so please do not share this photo far and wide or you might hurt his feelings. pic.twitter.com/J5pRJUpJNn — almightygod (@almightygod) April 5, 2018

— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 5, 2018

Trump's "hair" placard boarding Air Force One on his trip to West Virginia today. pic.twitter.com/npMrUW0Pd2 — ?RiotWomenn? (@riotwomennn) April 5, 2018

Donald Trump travels to West Virginia, his hair decides to stay in Maryland. — Citizen (@rubicon524) April 5, 2018

Not everyone found the humor to be in good fun, however.