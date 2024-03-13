Internet Abuzz Over Donald Trump's Autograph On Laken Riley Pic

Donald Trump met with the parents of Laken Riley, the college student found dead near the University of Georgia last month, before Saturday’s rally ― and a photo of their encounter definitely attracted internet eyeballs on Tuesday.

Riley died after Jose Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan citizen who immigration authorities say unlawfully crossed into the United States in 2022, allegedly killed her.

Authorities said Riley’s skull was disfigured and that she died from blunt force trauma. As a result, Ibarra has been charged with multiple crimes, including malice murder, felony murder and false imprisonment.

Because Riley’s alleged killer was in the country illegally, many right-wingers have turned her death into a cause célèbre.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) castigated President Joe Biden at the State of the Union, telling him to “say her name.”

The president did, though it sounded like he was saying, “Lincoln Riley” instead.

Riley’s mother, Allyson Phillips, was upset at Biden’s verbal blunder, calling it “pathetic,“ according to the New York Post.

Phillips and Riley’s father, Jason Riley, attended Trump’s Georgia rally and met the former president backstage.

Trump posted photos of the meeting on his website, including one pic that many people on social media found bizarre since it showed Riley’s parents beaming with joy after Trump had autographed a photo of their deceased daughter.

Oh, and, like Biden, he got Riley’s name wrong, misspelling it as “Lakan.”

My God he autographed the photo of her 🤬🤬 Who does that FFS pic.twitter.com/84RAIrKtJy — Michelle (@Michell71078349) March 12, 2024

The mixed messages in the photo inspiried a lot of reactions.

Why is he smiling? https://t.co/b7yO50odKy — Elizabeth West (@Limeylizzie) March 12, 2024

Trump spelled Laken’s name wrong https://t.co/HwZcgilkQf — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 12, 2024

You could’ve at least taken the sharpie off the autographed obituary photo… https://t.co/w42OtqNqd4 — 🇺🇦BostonBrian🇺🇸 (@BostonBrian23) March 12, 2024

Ghoulish. All you need to know that they only care about the politics. https://t.co/wXnIE2jCCi — 𝔻𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕜 👉 @darickr.bsky.social (@DarickR) March 12, 2024

The stupid motherfucker spelled her name wrong. Also, WTF is wrong with her parents? https://t.co/BSA3JBBq4V — Ty Webb (@Ty___Webb) March 12, 2024

I realize I’m no PR professional here, but maybe don’t wear an ear to ear shit-eating grin when holding the picture of a woman whose tragic death you’ve decided to use for political purposes. pic.twitter.com/Lk45Jd5T4T — Meacham (proud Vermin) 🌊 🌊 (@MeachamDr) March 12, 2024

Holy shit. Those ARE her parents. The mother is smiling from ear to ear.

YOUR DAUGHTER WAS BRUTALLY BEATEN TO DEATH LESS THAN A MONTH AGO AND YOU ARE SMILING IN PHOTOS?

Sick MAGA cultists. https://t.co/dyJNim730Z — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 12, 2024

Laken Riley’s parents are disgusting human beings for politicizing their own daughter’s murder, how fucking dare they. And for trumps narcissistic ass to sign that poster makes it even worse. Fuck these disgusting people man. https://t.co/wR51T7SRes — Ivan Perez (@S1lentonexx88) March 12, 2024

Those are her parents. This is disturbing. They’re smiling after he misspelled her name. The sign says to say her name. SMH. https://t.co/tErWOaU3Nu — Oscar Reyes - Writer (@oreyes107) March 12, 2024

