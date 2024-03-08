On International Women's Day, Florida lawmakers pass bill to raise age to be a stripper

The Florida House voted Friday to raise the age to strip for money to 21 years old, only days after it voted to lower the age to buy a rifle to 18 years old.

The only difference is the gun bill isn't passing this legislative session, since the Senate refused to pick it up.

But the stripper age restriction already passed the Senate. With Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature, it would take effect in July.

"I understand (strip clubs) may not be your value, but you cannot legislate anyone else's value," said Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg. "I'm upset that (the restriction) is on this very good underlying bill."

The legislation (HB 7063), which passed in the final hours of session – ultimately with only three Democrats voting against it – doesn't just put a spotlight on strippers. It affects all workers at an adult entertainment establishment, which include adult movie-theaters and bookstores.

Employers who "knowingly" hire pre-drinking age workers at such establishments would face criminal penalties. Those criminal penalties would go as high as a second degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years behind bars, if that worker performs nude.

And the legislation's language emphasizes that “a person’s ignorance of another person’s age or a person’s misrepresentation of his or her age may not be raised as a defense in a prosecution.”

The age restriction is a part of a broader bill aimed at combating human trafficking. Bill supporters allege businesses like strip clubs are dens for trafficking, especially of young women.

"We ought to be on the side of young girls who are barely legal, protect them from this harmful environment," said Rep. David Borrero, R-Sweetwater.

But some opposed Democrats wondered if the age restriction had more to do with ideological disagreement with the stripping profession. And they warned those who lose their jobs could go into more dangerous work.

"If there's not controlled environments, young girls will get pulled into private parties," Rayner said. "Once again, this House, this body, is trying to legislate what women can and cannot do with their bodies. And it's overwhelmingly a lot of men who are trying to do that."

Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, a Democrat from Parkland, pointed out that Friday was "International Women’s Day." "It's kind of ironic that there might still be an element that got added to (the bill that is) once again about controlling women," she said.

Both Hunschofsky and Rayner ending up voting for the bill. Bill Sponsor Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, had warned lawmakers a vote against the restriction would be a vote against the other, non-controversial portions of the bill aimed at preventing human trafficking and helping victims of it.

The measure comes as the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to rule soon on a Jacksonville dancer age restriction ordinance, a decision that could set a First Amendment precedent on age-based regulation of expression – and a decision that could potentially knock down such restrictions.

During the Jacksonville litigation, it came out that “no arrest for human trafficking has ever been made in an exotic dance establishment” in that city, according to court records. But a federal judge upheld the ordinance, and it remains in effect awaiting the decision.

